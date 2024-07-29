Bellevue Group AG Has $26.65 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 5.25% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 238,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR remained flat at $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,910,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

