Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $213.74. 749,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,452. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $278.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

