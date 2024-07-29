Bellevue Group AG Buys 498,300 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

BEAM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 1,090,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

