Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 131,504 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Cencora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.70. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

