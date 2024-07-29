Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $324.63 million and approximately $744,785.83 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.06 or 0.04786273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,008,296 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,308,296 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

