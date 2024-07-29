Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

