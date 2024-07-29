Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

BCNAF stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Barco has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

