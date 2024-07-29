Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

