Barclays Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
