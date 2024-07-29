Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.5 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.85.
About Bankinter
