Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.5 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

