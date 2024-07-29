Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.
Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
NYSE BMO opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
