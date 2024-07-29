Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of China stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 48,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,253. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.49 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Bank of China

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

