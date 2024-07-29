Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank First by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. 22,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,243. The stock has a market cap of $945.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. Bank First has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFC

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.