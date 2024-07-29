Bamco Inc. NY Sells 66,714 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. 313,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.