Bamco Inc. NY Sells 553 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

ASML stock traded up $25.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $888.39. 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $946.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

