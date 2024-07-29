Bamco Inc. NY Sells 156 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.87. 514,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,738,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,923 shares of company stock worth $46,388,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

