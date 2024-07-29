Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 44.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.09. 713,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average is $262.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

