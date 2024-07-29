Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.79% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CDRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Codere Online Luxembourg Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

