Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 2,300 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.30. 537,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,755. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

