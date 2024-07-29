Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.72% of Sprout Social worth $58,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 384,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,420. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.