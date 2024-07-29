Bamco Inc. NY Has $594,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.09. The stock had a trading volume of 335,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,954. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

