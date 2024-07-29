Bamco Inc. NY Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $36,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,713. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

