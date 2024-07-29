Bamco Inc. NY Has $34.52 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,943 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

