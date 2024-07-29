Bamco Inc. NY Has $30.76 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,421,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BAM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 633,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,473. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

