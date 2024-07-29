Bamco Inc. NY Has $16.37 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,867 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.68% of Alkami Technology worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. 453,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.