Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Certara were worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Certara by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

