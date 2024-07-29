Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 291,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,313. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

