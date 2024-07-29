Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of ACV Auctions worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACV Auctions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,171.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. 306,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.