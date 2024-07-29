Bamco Inc. NY Buys 670 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

