Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 3,303 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 89,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 128.6% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $821.22. 486,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.