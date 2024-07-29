BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,440 ($18.62) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.68) to GBX 1,440 ($18.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.40) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.24).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,272.50 ($16.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,203 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.19. The company has a market capitalization of £38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,120.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,725,154.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

