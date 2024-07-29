B. Riley Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $78.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,028. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

