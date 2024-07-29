Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.