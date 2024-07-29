AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

