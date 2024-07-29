AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.03

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 143627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,200. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.