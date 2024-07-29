Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.