Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. 6,308,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,491. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.