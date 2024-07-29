Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

AVTX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. 6,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,567. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($4.80). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -28.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 4.51% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

