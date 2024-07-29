Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 13th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

AI opened at C$11.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The company has a market cap of C$502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.69.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

