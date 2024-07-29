Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
Shares of ATAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 668,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,476. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
