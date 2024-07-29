Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 603,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

