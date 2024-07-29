Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $46.00 at Hovde Group

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Hovde Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

