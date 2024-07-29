Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.
Assura Stock Performance
ARSSF stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Assura has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
About Assura
