Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Assura Stock Performance

ARSSF stock remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Assura has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

