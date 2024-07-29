ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock remained flat at $4.68 during trading hours on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

