ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of ASOMY stock remained flat at $4.68 during trading hours on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.
ASOS Company Profile
