Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
AHT stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
