ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $1.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,592.49 or 0.99999241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00071664 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04350537 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,457,464.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

