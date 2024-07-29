Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 203,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 770,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Arvinas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

