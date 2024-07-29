ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 3.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 142.78 and last traded at 143.41. Approximately 3,018,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,706,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at 149.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 109.08.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 125.35.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.