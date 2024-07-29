Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 72,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

