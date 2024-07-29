Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 912,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

